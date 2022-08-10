Simon Cowell recollected “special” auditions by Harry Styles & Camila Cabello.

Simon Cowell discussed the tremendous musical careers he had helped shape as the X Factor’s “special” auditions for Harry Styles and Camila Cabello were brought up.

The music mogul recalled the As It Was hitmaker’s audition in an interview. The musician appeared on the UK edition of the program as a solo artist in 2010.

Styles was later requested to create a band with Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne, and Niall Horan after being dropped as a solo performer.

They continued to compete as the boy band One Direction and finished third in the competition, which was a 2004 Cowell production.

I still clearly recall his audition, the reality show judge said to the press. “I liked him because he was really humorous, very confident, and quite engaging.”

“I simply felt that he had a unique quality. You never forget those moments, and, as I previously stated, I wouldn’t be producing these shows right now if we weren’t helping people advance their careers “Added he.

He continued by mentioning the singer of Senorita, who, like Styles, had the opportunity to form a group with Lauren Jauregui, Normani, Dinah Jane, and Ally Brooke after submitting a solo audition for the US version of the popular show in 2012.

The girls continued to participate in the program, renamed their group Fifth Harmony, and finished third, much like One Direction.

“She wasn’t actually expected to perform. I asked her why she was sobbing when I saw her crying backstage by accident, Cowell said.

And she explained that she was a reserve, whatever that meant, thus it was too late for her to audition “Added he. “Well, I’m one of the producers, and you just had an audition,” I told her.

In his words to the source, “When those moments work, and watching Camila today or Harry Styles, Leona Lewis, Carrie Underwood, Kelly Clarkson, there’s been so many occasions fortunately where I’ve been there at that moment where their career is going to go in a whole other route.”

Cowell remarked, “There wouldn’t be any sense in making the shows if we didn’t have those things happen.

