Simu Liu and Jade Bender display their affection on a date night

Simu Liu and his ladylove Jade Bender served couple goals as they were spotted holding hands

For the outing, the Marvel actor kept a casual look as he was clad in a white T-shirt with a pair of blue denim jeans and white sneakers

Bender, 24, donned matching denim jeans and sneakers with a black top underneath an oversized t-shirt. Advertisement

Simu Liu and his ladylove Jade Bender served couple goals as they were spotted holding hands after leaving a dinner date together in West Hollywood, Calif, Friday.

For the outing, the Marvel actor kept a casual look as he was clad in a white T-shirt with a pair of blue denim jeans and white sneakers; meanwhile, Bender, 24, donned matching denim jeans and sneakers with a black top underneath an oversized t-shirt.

The couple first ignited romance rumours in June after stepping out in Los Angeles, but they have supposedly known each other for several years.

Advertisement

Last Monday, the couple attended the premiere of the action-comedy Bullet Train at the Regency Village Theater in Los Angeles.

Also Read Shang-Chi star Simu Liu reveals his BTS ‘bias’ is RM Shang-Chi star reveals his BTS 'bias' is RM. He also gave the...