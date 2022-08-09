Singer Adeel Chaudhry reveals his wedding plans

Adeel Chaudhry is a Pakistani actor, singer, and model.

He recently sit for an interview and shared his wedding plans.

His acting career began when he performed in his debut play, “Kukar.”

Advertisement

Adeel Chaudhry has steadily but firmly carved out a place for himself in the entertainment business. He keeps the audience entertained with his dynamic performances.

The Canadian actor, singer, and model who stars in Faryaad has also worked briefly in Bollywood. His acting career began when he performed in his debut play, “Kukar.”

The 34-year-old was open about his intentions to get married during their most recent meeting. In response to the marriage speculations, the singer-actor informed his followers that he will be getting married within the next year or two.

Have a look:

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Irfanistan (@irfanistan) Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Adeel Chaudhry 🛩 (@adeeltunes) Advertisement

Adeel has received significant recognition for his efforts in the well-liked drama serial Fasiq, which also stars Sehar Khan, Sukaina Khan, and Haroon Shahid.