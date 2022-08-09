Singer Adeel Chaudhry reveals his wedding plans

Know some of the interesting facts about Actor Adeel Chaudhry
Singer-turned actor Adeel Chaudhry has proven his mettle time through a plethora...
Adeel Chaudhry has steadily but firmly carved out a place for himself in the entertainment business. He keeps the audience entertained with his dynamic performances.
The Canadian actor, singer, and model who stars in Faryaad has also worked briefly in Bollywood. His acting career began when he performed in his debut play, “Kukar.”
The 34-year-old was open about his intentions to get married during their most recent meeting. In response to the marriage speculations, the singer-actor informed his followers that he will be getting married within the next year or two.
Have a look:
Adeel has received significant recognition for his efforts in the well-liked drama serial Fasiq, which also stars Sehar Khan, Sukaina Khan, and Haroon Shahid.
