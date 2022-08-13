Singer Michelle Branch arrested after attacking husband.

Branch previously took down a social media post in which she accused her husband of having an extramarital affair.

Police were called to Branch and Carney’s home at 2 a.m. for a potential domestic disturbance.

Singer Michelle Branch was detained by police on charges of domestic abuse after declaring her separation from her husband, Black Keys drummer Patrick Carne, on Thursday.

Branch previously took down a social media post in which she accused her husband of having an extramarital affair. Before her arrest she told “To say that I am totally devastated doesn’t even come close to describing how I feel for myself and for my family.”

Added she, “I’ve had the ground entirely yanked out from under me, and I now need to decide how to proceed. I need respect and discretion because I have such little children.”

Police were called to Branch and Carney’s home at 2 a.m. for a potential domestic disturbance, according to the celebrity websit. Branch admitted to slapping her husband “one or two times” in the face.

According to the media, Carney was unharmed.

