Adnan Siddiqui, the accomplished actor is hosting the high-end Pakistani reality show “Tamasha,” and follows the Bigg Boss concept. Everything is great, and almost everyone is enjoying the show besides a few viewers.

Talk about their personal lives and the struggles they are facing in life is a recurring theme of the show. The participants get along well with one another.

Nauman Javed is a singer, who frequently talks to his friends and peers about his struggles and sorrows in life.

In a recent episode of Tamasha, Nauman Javed stated that he had a serious illness that has affected him for a considerable amount of time. Mareeha witnessed Nauman Javed’s hands shaking as he trashed his coupon on his way to the bathroom.

Nauman said, “excuse me, I’m going to washroom.”

Mareeha then questioned him about why his hands had been trembling longer than usual because they had been doing so when he was playing the guitar as well.

To this, Nauman Javed replied, “my hands shiver since my childhood, I think, I have Parkinsons disease, my hands do shiver, its a disease my organs would die down slowly and gradually, Robin Williams also had this disease, but, I am cool with it.”

However, Mareeha argued that hearing about that wasn’t amusing or cool.

