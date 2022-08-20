Singer Nayyara Noor passed away

The playback singer was both a stage performer and one of the most popular people who sang movie songs on the Indian subcontinent.

She gave live concerts of ghazal on Pakistani TV shows or in the country’s music halls.

Nayyara Noor was born on November 3, 1950, in Guwahati, Assam, which is in the northeast of India.

Advertisement

Pakistani singer Nayyara Noor have died. The playback singer was both a stage performer and one of the most popular people who sang movie songs on the Indian subcontinent. She gave live concerts of ghazal on Pakistani TV shows or in the country’s music halls.

Nayyara Noor was born on November 3, 1950, in Guwahati, Assam, which is in the northeast of India. This is also where she grew up. Her family and ancestors were merchants from Amritsar, Punjab, who moved to Assam and set up shop there. Her father was a member of the All India Muslim League and invited Muhammad Ali Jinnah to Assam before India was split up in 1947.

Noor’s mother and brothers relocated to Karachi, Pakistan, around 1957 or 1958. Indians. Her father remained in Assam to care after the family farm till 1993. Nayyara grew up listening to Kanan Devi, Kamla, and Begum Akhtar’s bhajans, ghazals, and thumris.

Asrar Ahmad of the Lahore Islamic Institute taught Nayyara music after hearing her perform at a 1968 luncheon for friends and colleagues. She was soon requested to perform on the university’s Pakistani radio programme.

Nayyara started out as a singer on Pakistani TV in 1971. She went on to act in movies like Gharana (1973) and Tansen. Since then, she has sung ghazals by famous poets like Ghalib and Faiz Ahmed Faiz, as well as ghazals by giants like Mehdi Hassan and Ahmed Rushdi.

Also Read 20 Pakistani singers to sing National Anthem this year Pakistan's national anthem is all set to release this year The national...