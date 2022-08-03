Advertisement
Singer Nimra Mehra faces backlash for disrespecting Manqabat

Articles
Young singer Nimra Mehra performs on several television programs. Fans adore the singer because she is talented and gorgeous. Nimra Mehra has performed songs for numerous television programs and has a sizable following on Facebook and Instagram.

The musician has recently drawn backlash from the public for disrespecting Manqabat. Without covering her head, the singer Nimra is reciting the Manqabat, and her singing style is more like that of a concert.

The girls seated next to her are concealing their heads while the audience cheers alongside her.

Click here to watch the video!

The public was outraged by her disrespectful performance of Manqabat. They claimed that she was reciting while modeling and that her mannerisms were completely disrespectful.

