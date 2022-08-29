Sini Shetty: I’m excited to attend the Tissot PRX watch event

Sini Shetty, the Femina Miss India World 2022, was the event’s star.

When the leading traditional Swiss watchmaker, TISSOT, organized a soirée to debut the brand-new Tissot PRX 35mm, Kolkata was transformed into a hotspot of edgy and flamboyant on-trend vintage aesthetics. Sini Shetty, the Femina Miss India World 2022, was the event’s star and was wearing a Tissot PRX 35mm. Some of the most sought-after digital artists, creators, and media joined her, hailing from West Bengal to North-east India as well as from North and East India.

Megna Mukherjee, Miss India West Bengal 2022, Yaashvi Shah, Artistic Roller Skater Team India, Trina Saha Bhattacharya, Actor and Model, Nuini Rualhleng, Miss India Mizoram 2019, and Chum Darang, Actor and Model, were among the brilliant visitors who attended the event.

A selection of satin-brushed steel models with blue, green, light blue, or silver sunburst dials were on display from the Swiss watchmaker, along with a model with a yellow-gold PVD-coated case and dial. The nine new Tissot PRX models include upgraded automatic versions with gold bezels, a premium automatic chronograph with a panda dial, and a fresh take on the style with a 35mm case for both men and women that is directly based on the 1978 original.

The Tissot PRX 35mm watch campaign #OffTheCuff bravely defies the rules of the established watch business, and Kolkata responds strongly to this story. The cosmopolitan design of Kolkata gives the best of both worlds; its vintage, old-world appeal enchants its affluent neighborhoods and glitzy streets. The city was undoubtedly a brilliant option by Tissot to display the eye-catching PRX 35mm watch versions.

“It is a tremendous joy to exhibit the Tissot PRX Collection in such a wonderful venue, surrounded by creative and incredibly brilliant guests, who all have their own style and attitude, which is what the PRX is all about,” said Puneet Mathur, Brand Head of Tissot India. Sini Shetty, Miss India World 2022, is our guest-of-honor in addition to content providers, writers, and artists from various regions of the nation.

“I’m pleased to be a part of the Tissot PRX watch event,” Sini Shetty remarked at the Femina Miss India World 2022 event. The Tissot PRX 35mm watch’s persuasive marketing campaign shines a metaphorical focus on today’s youngsters. We question established norms and think creatively. We forge our own paths through grit and perseverance, endurance to ultimate perfection. In this room, when I’m surrounded by incredibly gifted artists and creators from so many different regions of the country, the same vibe is pervasive. We appreciate you, Tissot, for uniting us and motivating us with your work.