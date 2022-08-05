Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Sita Ramam: Fans praise chemistry between Dulquer and Mrunal

Sita Ramam: Fans praise chemistry between Dulquer and Mrunal

Articles
Advertisement
Sita Ramam: Fans praise chemistry between Dulquer and Mrunal

Sita Ramam: Fans praise chemistry between Dulquer and Mrunal

Advertisement
  • The much anticipated Sita Ramam hit the theaters today.
  • The film is set against the backdrop of a war love story.
  • It has been receiving good responses from audiences.
Advertisement

Sita Ramam, the eagerly awaited and anticipated featuring Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur and Rashmika Mandanna hit the theaters today.

The film, which is set against the background of a conflict romantic tale, has been getting a decent reactions from crowds.

DQ will article the job of Lieutenant Ramam, a military official posted in the valley.

The Salute star will be joined by Mrunal Thakur as his adoration interest in the job of Sita Mahalakshmi. Aside from these two, Pushpa entertainer Rashmika Mandanna will likewise depict the significant job of Afreen in the film.

Sita Ramam follows the existence of a vagrant Lieutenant Ram (Dulquer Salmaan), who gets a letter from a young lady named Sita. After an association is framed, the lovebirds face a correspondence obstacle as the military official gets posted in Kashmir.

He composes a letter to his sweetheart, however it neglects to contact her. twenty years go by, and after so long, Rashmika Mandanna (Afreen) assumes on the liability of at last conveying this letter to Sita.

Advertisement

Made under the heading of Hanu Raghavapudi, the venture has been set against the background of the 1965 conflict. Bankrolled by Ashwini Dutt under the pennant of Swapna Cinema, PS Vinod has dealt with the camera work for the flick.

A couple of moviegoers watched the film a couple of hours and imparted their insight on Sita Ramam and subsequently, have taken to Twitter to say everything. Look at a portion of the tweets about Sita Ramam here:

Also Read

Ranbir Kapoor: Luv Ranjan has been postponed due to fire incident
Ranbir Kapoor: Luv Ranjan has been postponed due to fire incident

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's yet-to-be-titled Luv Ranjan film will be delayed....

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Cate Blanchett take a break from acting
Cate Blanchett take a break from acting
Taylor Swift becomes 2022's highest-paid female performer
Taylor Swift becomes 2022's highest-paid female performer
King Charles' invitation for coronation to Harry judged as 'odd decision'
King Charles' invitation for coronation to Harry judged as 'odd decision'
Selena Gomez response to the dubious video by Hailey Bieber
Selena Gomez response to the dubious video by Hailey Bieber
Mohib Mirza cracks a funny jock about Valentine's Day
Mohib Mirza cracks a funny jock about Valentine's Day
Prince Harry's breakup request could not surprise Cressida Bonas
Prince Harry's breakup request could not surprise Cressida Bonas
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story