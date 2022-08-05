Sita Ramam: Fans praise chemistry between Dulquer and Mrunal

The much anticipated Sita Ramam hit the theaters today.

Sita Ramam, the eagerly awaited and anticipated featuring Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur and Rashmika Mandanna hit the theaters today.

The film, which is set against the background of a conflict romantic tale, has been getting a decent reactions from crowds.

DQ will article the job of Lieutenant Ramam, a military official posted in the valley.

The Salute star will be joined by Mrunal Thakur as his adoration interest in the job of Sita Mahalakshmi. Aside from these two, Pushpa entertainer Rashmika Mandanna will likewise depict the significant job of Afreen in the film.

Sita Ramam follows the existence of a vagrant Lieutenant Ram (Dulquer Salmaan), who gets a letter from a young lady named Sita. After an association is framed, the lovebirds face a correspondence obstacle as the military official gets posted in Kashmir.

He composes a letter to his sweetheart, however it neglects to contact her. twenty years go by, and after so long, Rashmika Mandanna (Afreen) assumes on the liability of at last conveying this letter to Sita.

Made under the heading of Hanu Raghavapudi, the venture has been set against the background of the 1965 conflict. Bankrolled by Ashwini Dutt under the pennant of Swapna Cinema, PS Vinod has dealt with the camera work for the flick.

A couple of moviegoers watched the film a couple of hours and imparted their insight on Sita Ramam and subsequently, have taken to Twitter to say everything. Look at a portion of the tweets about Sita Ramam here:

