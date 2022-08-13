Advertisement
Edition: English
Snabba Cash Season 2 teaser is out now & will be released soon

  • Snabba Cash Season 2 teaser is out now & will be released soon.
  • Season 2 will be released on Netflix, and fans are quite excited.
  • The first season of the Swedish crime drama series premiered on Netflix in April 2021.
Snabba Cash Season 2 teaser is out now & will be released soon. Season 2 will be released on Netflix, and fans are quite excited.

The first season of the Swedish crime drama series premiered on Netflix in April 2021. Produced by SF Studios, the show is helmed by Mans Mansson, Lisa Farzaneh, and Jesper Ganslandt.

The series did well in its home nation, where it spent 61 days in the top 10 lists, claims FlixPatrol.

Release Date:

Six episodes of Snabba Cash Season 2 will be available globally on Netflix on September 22.

Cast:

  • Evin Ahmad
  • Susan Ahmed
  • Alexander Abdala
  • Ali Alarik
  • Petter Eggers
  • Khalil Ghazal
  • Dada Fungula Bozela
  • Olle Sarri
  • Lennox Soderstrom
  • Johan Hanson
In the criminal thriller drama, the lives of an ambitious businesswoman, a gang enforcer, and a troubled kid are depicted as they attempt to make quick cash with devious and unfavourable outcomes.

For the benefit of her son and the business, Leya’s engagement with criminals and what transpired between Sami and Leya in Season 1 are things that should get resolved in the forthcoming season of Snabba Cash.

Based on the 2006 novel by Jens Lapidus, Snabba Cash has sold more than 3.8 million copies worldwide.

