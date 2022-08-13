Snabba Cash Season 2 teaser is out now & will be released soon

Season 2 will be released on Netflix, and fans are quite excited.

The first season of the Swedish crime drama series premiered on Netflix in April 2021.

The first season of the Swedish crime drama series premiered on Netflix in April 2021. Produced by SF Studios, the show is helmed by Mans Mansson, Lisa Farzaneh, and Jesper Ganslandt.

The series did well in its home nation, where it spent 61 days in the top 10 lists, claims FlixPatrol.

Release Date:

Six episodes of Snabba Cash Season 2 will be available globally on Netflix on September 22.

Cast:

Evin Ahmad

Susan Ahmed

Alexander Abdala

Ali Alarik

Petter Eggers

Dada Fungula Bozela

Olle Sarri

Lennox Soderstrom

Johan Hanson

In the criminal thriller drama, the lives of an ambitious businesswoman, a gang enforcer, and a troubled kid are depicted as they attempt to make quick cash with devious and unfavourable outcomes.

For the benefit of her son and the business, Leya’s engagement with criminals and what transpired between Sami and Leya in Season 1 are things that should get resolved in the forthcoming season of Snabba Cash.

Based on the 2006 novel by Jens Lapidus, Snabba Cash has sold more than 3.8 million copies worldwide.

