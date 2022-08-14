Advertisement
Snoop Dogg celebrates the success of Travis Scott’s London performance

Articles
Snoop Dogg is well-known for using his social media platforms to encourage fellow actors and black community artists.

Kevin Durant was in attendance at Travis Scott’s London gig, and the US rapper couldn’t resist posting a video of him to his millions of Instagram followers.

 

 

Scott, meantime, sold out both nights at London’s 20,000-seat O2 Arena and launched his O2 Arena performances with a rendition of “Hold That Heat.” The rapper also debuted unreleased tracks ‘God’s Country’ (with Kanye West) and ‘Lost Forever,’ both of which are anticipated to be on his forthcoming fourth studio album, ‘Utopia.’

