Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • Snoop Dogg shares Martha Stewart’s picture after becoming face of viral meme
Snoop Dogg shares Martha Stewart’s picture after becoming face of viral meme

Snoop Dogg shares Martha Stewart’s picture after becoming face of viral meme

Articles
Advertisement
Snoop Dogg shares Martha Stewart’s picture after becoming face of viral meme

Snoop Dogg shares picture of Martha Stewart after becoming face of viral meme

Advertisement
  • Snoop Dogg shares Martha Stewart’s picture after becoming the face of a viral meme.
  • American rapper used Instagram to share a photo of Martha to promote a wine that they both helped develop.
  • Martha said, Pete Davidson is like the son she never had.
Advertisement

Snoop Dogg shares Martha Stewart’s picture after becoming the face of a viral meme. After Martha Stewart was used as the face of a meme alleging that she is dating Pete Davidson following the SNL comedian’s breakup with Kim Kardashian, Snoop Dogg tweeted a photo with her on Saturday.

The American rapper used Instagram to share a photo of Martha to promote a wine that they both helped develop.
Soon after Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian announced their breakup, a meme claiming the SNL comic was dating Martha Stewart began to circulate on social media.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by snoopdogg (@snoopdogg)

Advertisement

A recent interview with the lifestyle guru included a response to the meme. When asked about the meme, Martha responded, “Pete Davidson is like the son I never had.”

The elderly man, 81, stated, “He is a sweet young man who is still finding himself. He’s been invited to appear on my show, and I’m eager to hear what he has to say.”

Following Kim Kardashian’s divorce from musician Kanye West, Pete began dating the reality television star.

Also Read

Martha Stewart addresses the internet meme that suggests she is dating Pete Davidson
Martha Stewart addresses the internet meme that suggests she is dating Pete Davidson

The SNL comedian is dating Martha Stewart, according to a meme circulating...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story