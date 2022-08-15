Snoop Dogg shares Martha Stewart’s picture after becoming face of viral meme

Snoop Dogg shares picture of Martha Stewart after becoming face of viral meme

Snoop Dogg shares Martha Stewart’s picture after becoming the face of a viral meme. After Martha Stewart was used as the face of a meme alleging that she is dating Pete Davidson following the SNL comedian’s breakup with Kim Kardashian, Snoop Dogg tweeted a photo with her on Saturday.

Soon after Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian announced their breakup, a meme claiming the SNL comic was dating Martha Stewart began to circulate on social media.

A recent interview with the lifestyle guru included a response to the meme. When asked about the meme, Martha responded, “Pete Davidson is like the son I never had.”

The elderly man, 81, stated, “He is a sweet young man who is still finding himself. He’s been invited to appear on my show, and I’m eager to hear what he has to say.”

Following Kim Kardashian’s divorce from musician Kanye West, Pete began dating the reality television star.

