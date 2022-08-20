Sofia Vergara looks ‘chic’ in green top and green pant

Sofia Vergara flaunted her stunning appearance in a lovely attire.

She chose a lime green top and darker green pants for her day out.

Vergara stopped for lunch at an Italian restaurant.

Advertisement

In a lovely attire, Sofia Vergara flaunted her stunning appearance while having lunch in Beverly Hills on Friday.

The 50-year-old Modern Family star chose a lime green top and darker green pants for her day out and looked stunning.

She carried a matching bag over her shoulder and wore a pair of towering, high heels that added inches to her body.

The 5ft 7in beauty enhanced her appearance with a pair of thin, black sunglasses that covered her eyes from the glaring California sun.

The woman from Colombia had long brown hair that was parted in the center and dropped loosely down to her chest.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara)

In the wealthy area of Los Angeles, Vergara stopped for lunch at an Italian cafe.

The America’s Got Talent contestant also uploaded a selfie to Instagram after her afternoon out.

Advertisement

She captioned the image “Lunch Buddy” and tagged the names of two fashion accounts.

Also Read Photos of Sofia Vergara that will make your heart beat faster; See Pics Sofia Vergara was seen enjoying the sun in Miami. The former Modern...