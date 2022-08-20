Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Sofia Vergara looks ‘chic’ in green top and green pant

Sofia Vergara looks ‘chic’ in green top and green pant

Articles
Advertisement
Sofia Vergara looks ‘chic’ in green top and green pant

Sofia Vergara looks ‘chic’ in green top and green pant

Advertisement
  • Sofia Vergara flaunted her stunning appearance in a lovely attire.
  • She chose a lime green top and darker green pants for her day out.
  • Vergara stopped for lunch at an Italian restaurant.
Advertisement

In a lovely attire, Sofia Vergara flaunted her stunning appearance while having lunch in Beverly Hills on Friday.

The 50-year-old Modern Family star chose a lime green top and darker green pants for her day out and looked stunning.

She carried a matching bag over her shoulder and wore a pair of towering, high heels that added inches to her body.

The 5ft 7in beauty enhanced her appearance with a pair of thin, black sunglasses that covered her eyes from the glaring California sun.

The woman from Colombia had long brown hair that was parted in the center and dropped loosely down to her chest.

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

Advertisement

A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara)

In the wealthy area of Los Angeles, Vergara stopped for lunch at an Italian cafe.

The America’s Got Talent contestant also uploaded a selfie to Instagram after her afternoon out.

Advertisement

She captioned the image “Lunch Buddy” and tagged the names of two fashion accounts.

Also Read

Photos of Sofia Vergara that will make your heart beat faster; See Pics
Photos of Sofia Vergara that will make your heart beat faster; See Pics

Sofia Vergara was seen enjoying the sun in Miami. The former Modern...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story