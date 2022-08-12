Soha Ali Khan does full-body exercise with her gym buddy

Advertisement
  • Soha Ali Khan has been telling her Instagram followers about how she works out.
  • She never misses a day of her gym routine and shows it off in her diaries.
  • Her high-intensity workouts are good for her health in many ways.
Soha Ali Khan has been inspiring us to get in shape in a big way. Her fitness plan is based on commitment and staying with it. The caring mother’s fitness diaries on social media show how hard she works, how focused and excited she is, and how important it is to be strong.

Soha swears by high intensity workouts and yoga, and she never misses a day of her gym routine. She has been telling her Instagram followers about how she works out. This time, the actress showed how she works out on Fridays with her gym friend. The actress from the movie Rang De Basanti is, in fact, a role model.

Soha’s high-intensity workouts are good for her health in many ways. Squats help burn calories and keep the body’s weight in check. It also helps strengthen the bones, tendons, and ligaments that connect the leg muscles to the rest of the body. Squats help you work out more than just your legs. They also help you work out your hips, calves, hamstrings, and obliques.

Soha and Kunal Kemmu recently wrote a children’s book together called Inni & Bobo, which came out on April 25. Soha is also working on a show called Hush-Hush, which is a work of fiction.

