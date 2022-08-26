Advertisement
  • Sohum Shah says that working on the set of Maharani Season 2 was as easy as going on a picnic
  • Sohum Shah is a popular Indian actor.
  • The filmmaker has appeared in Tumbbad, Ship Of Theseus, and Talvar and as Bheema in Maharani.
  • The political thriller Maharani stars Huma Qureshi, Amit Sial, Vineet Kumar, and Anuja Sathe.
One of the most recognised actors in India now is Sohum Shah. His expertise is in a certain area of filmmaking, and he has tapped into it. The director has made appearances in films including Tumbbad and Ship of Theseus, as well as Talvar and Maharani (in which he played Bheema). In the political suspense film Maharani, starring Huma Qureshi, Amit Sial, Vineet Kumar

Sohum, who portrays Bheema, was interviewed about filming. remarked, “The Maharani’s locations are among of my favorites. I got along well with Huma, Amit, Subhash Kapoor, and others throughout the first season. It’s like coming home every day to work with them. Lovely Bhopal. We like the chillier weather. He said that the arrival of new individuals breathes fresh energy into a community. It used vintage symbols. New people gave the place new life. Dulhari Yadav-types of people. To portray Kirti Singh, Anuja will be wearing an Indian accent.

The premiere of Maharani Season 2 aired yesterday on OTT. The popular programme is available throughout the weekend. Whoever like political thrillers will enjoy this. Sohum was honoured with a National Award for his work on Ship of Theseus, and he received much more acclaim for his work on the surprise success of Tummbad, which is consistently ranked among India’s best-loved films.

