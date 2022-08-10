Advertisement
Sonali Bendre reveals the dark side of Bollywood

Articles
  • Sonali Bendre reveals the dark side of Bollywood and speaks about being body shamed.
  • Many actresses have openly discussed receiving criticism for things like their size, appearance, and more.
  • Madhuri Dixit also admitted that she too has endured harsh criticism.
Sonali Bendre even highlighted how today body shaming has reached another extreme and young girls are growing up with the ideas of crazy dieting.

In a recent interview, the actress who battled cancer and beat the fatal disease spoke openly about how insiders had body shamed her.

Sonali Bendre reveals the dark side of Bollywood and speaks about being body shamed as she was told she is not a woman enough because she didn’t have curves. “Being skinny was not the standard of beauty back in the 90s, so voluptuousness was the standard of beauty. I was told you were just not a woman enough if you were not voluptuous, you know which it shouldn’t be”.

Sonali Bendre went so far as to point out how body shaming has intensified in modern society and how young girls are developing the idea of severe dieting that could result in a serious health issue.

Madhuri Dixit mentioned being body shamed earlier and added, “Isko mota karo.” Madhuri, who rose to fame as one of the greatest actors of her era, admits that she too has endured harsh criticism but never allowed it to weigh her down.

When Sonali Bendre made her acting debut in 1994, there was little competition, yet the definition of beauty was highly subjective. Many actresses have openly discussed receiving criticism for things like their size, appearance, and more.

Films like Sarfarosh with Aamir Khan, Major Saab, and others helped Sonali Bendre become well-known. The actress has additionally served as a judge on a number of reality competitions, including Hindustan Ke Hunarbaaz, Inia’s Got Talent, and others. Sonali Bendre won a lot of admiration for her role as a cancer patient tigress.

