Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja have welcomed their first child today.

Neetu Kapoor announced the news via her Instagram account.

The couple had announced their pregnancy in March.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja have been blessed with a baby boy today. The couple has been on cloud 9 ever since they announced their first pregnancy news.

The birth of Sonam and Anand Ahuja’s child was announced by Neetu Kapoor via her Instagram account. For the Ahujas and the Kapoors, it is undoubtedly a happy occasion.

Sonam has been having a great time while pregnant, as evidenced by her social media. The actress has even admitted on multiple occasions that she relished the time she spent pregnant.

She has done it all, including taking her husband, Anand, on a babymoon and showing off her maternity style. But the joyful news is finally arrived after much anticipation from fans who have been waiting to learn about Sonam’s baby’s arrival. A gorgeous baby boy has been born to the famous couple.

The note reads, “On 20.08.2022, we welcomed our beautiful baby boy with bowed heads and open hearts. Thank you to all the doctors, nurses, friends and family who have supported us on this journey. It is only the beginning, but we know our lives have forever changed. Sonam and Anand.” It is indeed a happy moment for Kapoors and the Ahuja’s.

The couple who welcomed their first child today had announced their pregnancy in March with a post captioned, “Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can’t wait to welcome you. #everydayphenomenal #comingthisfall2022”.

After the release of AK vs AK, in which she played herself, Sonam Kapoor took a break from acting.

She was previously spotted in The Zoya Factor, and she’ll be making a comeback in the OTT crime thriller Blind.