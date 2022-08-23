Advertisement
Sonam Kapoor believes dad Anil Kapoor is worried about what will happen next

Articles
  • Sonam Kapoor and her husband, Anand Ahuja, are in heaven.
  • The couple recently became parents for the first time when their baby boy was born on August 20.
  • Sonam Kapoor was asked by Vogue magazine how her parents felt about her being pregnant.
Sonam Kapoor and her husband, Anand Ahuja, are in heaven. The couple recently became parents for the first time when their baby boy was born on August 20. As soon as they shared the news on their social media pages, friends, well-wishers, and fans sent them congratulations and blessings. In a recent interview with Vogue, the Neerja actress talked about how her dad, Anil Kapoor, felt when he found out she was pregnant. She also thought that he might be afraid of the next step in his life because he isn’t ready to become a grandparent.

Vogue interviewed Sonam Kapoor about her parents’ reaction to her pregnancy. Her dad may not be ready for grandparenthood, she added. “He’s terrified,” she added. Not a grandparent. He didn’t consider himself a father for a while. He became emotional when I informed him I was pregnant. Before I informed them, he was shooting Jugjugg Jeeyo in Chandigarh with his mother. Dad isn’t spiritual or religious, so Mum was astonished when he joked about praying for a grandchild.

Sonam claimed her father has always cared about her work. She told him, but they never discussed dating or marriage. Sonam stated, “He urged me to settle down when I was ready and to remain home if I wanted.

Sonam Kapoor hasn’t worked since AK vs. AK came out. Her next part will be in the OTT crime thriller Blind.

