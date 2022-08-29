Shahid Kapoor asks ‘Mujhse shaadi karogi’ to his wife Mira
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja welcomed a baby boy few days ago. The pair shared an announcement photo with their family and close friends before Neetu Kapoor announced the news on Instagram.
The new mother has already posted on social media to explain the significance of the intricate artwork.
For Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja, it’s all about love, happiness, and adorable baby outfits. Congratulations have been flooding in from every direction since the lovebirds, who are absolutely fantastic, welcomed their first kid last week.
Sonam and Anand sent a heartfelt email to their friends and family to share the good news about the birth of their little son.
In addition to revealing that they are now the joyful parents of a baby boy, the photograph featured a lovely painting.
The new mother recently shared the true meaning of the word “beautil” on Instagram.
A part of the note read, “Eagles or hawks are associated with fatherhood and otherworldly creation (the overarching concept of the Dyeus Pita/Sky Father). Deer are associated with motherhood.They are gentle, attentive and watchful creatures. They are always on guard and can move, adapt, and survive even in the most challenging conditions.
Ever since the early Neolithic, when the earth was much colder and reindeer more widespread, the female reindeer was venerated by northern people.”
Now let’s hope Sonam and Anand provide more information about their son in the future.
After dating Anand Ahuja for a few years, Sonam wed him in a Sikh ceremony in Bandra. Later, Sonam divided her time between Mumbai and London.
The premiere date of her upcoming movie, Blind, has not yet been revealed, but she has finished filming it. The actress hasn’t made her upcoming project official yet.
