Sonam Kapoor explains why she didn’t respond to pregnancy shoot trolls

Sonam Kapoor gave birth to her first child on August 20.

Sonam has done a number of maternity photoshoots.

She chose not to respond to trolls about her pregnancy look.

Advertisement

Sonam Kapoor, who gave birth to her first child on August 20 with husband Anand Ahuja, has discussed why she decided against responding to trolls’ comments on how she appeared while pregnant. Since she and Anand revealed the pregnancy in a joint photoshoot in March of this year, Sonam has worn various outfits showcasing her baby belly and has also participated in a number of maternity photoshoots.

Sonam discussed how she looked during her pregnancy and some of the unfavourable responses she received in her first interview following the birth of her baby. The performer claimed she is aware of how privileged her life is and that the trolls shouldn’t be taken too seriously.

She informed media, “Reacting to situations in which I don’t need to respond is something I believe I have grown out of. Thankfully, much of it has come with experience, but it has also partly developed because I am aware of how fortunate I am. I really have nothing to complain about because I come from a position of immense privilege, therefore it is really none of my concern if someone is criticizing me online.”

He continued, “It shouldn’t be shocking if I put something out today to celebrate my body and my womanhood. I’ve always been the type to talk openly about things like stretch marks, dark circles, and PCOS.”

In May 2018, Sonam and Anand Ahuja got married in Mumbai. On Saturday, they shared a photo of their newborn on Instagram. “On 20.08.2022, we welcomed our darling baby boy with bowed heads and hearts,” their message stated. Thank you to everyone who has helped us along the way, including the physicians, nurses, friends, and family. Though it’s just the beginning, we already know that our lives have been irrevocably altered. Recently, Sonam also shared a sneak peak at some of the gifts presented to her baby boy. She posted a clip in which a personalized green blanket with the name “Baby K Ahuja” sewn on it was displayed.

Also Read Sonam Kapoor believes dad Anil Kapoor is worried about what will happen next Sonam Kapoor and her husband, Anand Ahuja, are in heaven. The couple...