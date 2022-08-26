Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Sonam Kapoor responds to maternity shoot trolls

Sonam Kapoor responds to maternity shoot trolls

Articles
Advertisement
Sonam Kapoor responds to maternity shoot trolls

Sonam Kapoor responds to maternity shoot trolls

Advertisement
  • Sonam Kapoor has always been trolled for flaunting her baby bump and maternity photoshoots.
  • In a recent interview, she admitted that responding to trolls was not a huge deal for her.
  • Sonam and Anand Ahuja had their first child in March 2022.
Advertisement

Sonam Kapoor has always been trolled for flaunting her baby bump and posing for maternity photoshoots after announcing her first pregnancy  in March 2022.

She always made the decision to keep quiet and not respond to these trolls, though. In a recent interview, she admitted that responding to trolling was not a huge deal for her.

Also Read

Anushka Sharma is back in action as she continues her training in England for Chakda ‘Xpress
Anushka Sharma is back in action as she continues her training in England for Chakda ‘Xpress

Chakda 'Xpress is based on the life of Jhulan Goswami, a former...

In an interview, she said, “I think the one thing I have grown out of is reacting to things I don’t need to react to. Thankfully, a lot of it has come with age, but it’s also because I understand that I live a very charmed life. I come from a place of extreme privilege and I literally have nothing to complain about, so if someone is saying something negative about me from behind a keyboard, it really is none of my business.”

Also Read

Badshah reveals why he turn down Vicky Kaushal’s role in Lust Stories
Badshah reveals why he turn down Vicky Kaushal’s role in Lust Stories

Badshah made his acting debut in Khandaani shafakhana, starring Sonakshi Sinha. The...

Sonam further added, “If I put out something to celebrate my body and my womanhood today, it shouldn’t come as a surprise. I have always been the kind of person to publicly discuss issues like dark circles, PCOS, weight gain, and stretch marks.”

Advertisement

Anand Ahuja and Sonam Kapoor got married in May 2018 and had their first child in August 2022.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story