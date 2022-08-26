Sonam Kapoor has always been trolled for flaunting her baby bump and maternity photoshoots.

In a recent interview, she admitted that responding to trolls was not a huge deal for her.

Sonam and Anand Ahuja had their first child in March 2022.

Sonam Kapoor has always been trolled for flaunting her baby bump and posing for maternity photoshoots after announcing her first pregnancy in March 2022.

She always made the decision to keep quiet and not respond to these trolls, though. In a recent interview, she admitted that responding to trolling was not a huge deal for her.

In an interview, she said, “I think the one thing I have grown out of is reacting to things I don’t need to react to. Thankfully, a lot of it has come with age, but it’s also because I understand that I live a very charmed life. I come from a place of extreme privilege and I literally have nothing to complain about, so if someone is saying something negative about me from behind a keyboard, it really is none of my business.”

Sonam further added, “If I put out something to celebrate my body and my womanhood today, it shouldn’t come as a surprise. I have always been the kind of person to publicly discuss issues like dark circles, PCOS, weight gain, and stretch marks.”

Anand Ahuja and Sonam Kapoor got married in May 2018 and had their first child in August 2022.