New mom Sonam Kapoor changes her priorities after birth of baby boy!

Sonam Kapoor is highly active on social media and frequently updates fans on Instagram with photos and videos. In the summer of 2018, she wed businessman Anand Ahuja.

However, the couple started dating in 2016, six years after they first met. Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja said they are expecting their first child in March of this year.

It goes without saying that both Arjun Kapoor and the expectant mother revealed a lot of secrets during their appearance on Koffee With Karan’s controversial seventh season.

Karan Johar questioned Sonam about her pregnancy and any difficulties she was having.

Sonam Kapoor told him that the first three months were tough and after that it was amazing. She continued, “Now it is getting a little difficult; to sleep and stuff but I am really enjoying myself.”

Arjun Kapoor interrupted and said, “Just to give a sense, Sonam said that we will do photos later and that means that it is getting tough now. Because she said we’ll do photos later. Sonam saying photos first is inevitable. She said we’ll do photos later. For now, let’s just shoot.”