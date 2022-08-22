Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja have been blessed with a baby boy.

Sonam had discussed her parents’ reactions to becoming grandparents in an interview.

Sonam Kapoor, in an interview right before her delivery, revealed his father Anil Kapoor’s reaction to becoming a grandparent. Sonam and hubby Anand Ahuja have been blessed with a baby boy.

Anand Ahuja and Sonam Kapoor are B-newest Town’s parents. On Saturday, August 20, the couple had a newborn boy, and they thanked their followers in a heartfelt statement.

With the birth of their first child, Sonam and Anand’s entire family has started a new adventure as well. Sonam had discussed her parents’ reactions to becoming grandparents in an interview she gave prior to giving birth.

Even though her father doesn’t view himself as a grandparent, the Delhi 6 actress claimed that he became emotional upon learning of her pregnancy.

“I think my dad is scared. He doesn’t see himself as a grandparent—for a long time, he didn’t even see himself as a parent—but he was the one who got emotional when I told him I was expecting. He was shooting for Jugjugg Jeeyo in Chandigarh sometime before I broke the news to them and Mum and he were visiting some temples around the area,” Sonam told.

She further added, “Now, Dad isn’t particularly religious or spiritual, so when Mum jokingly asked him what he was going to pray for, and he responded ‘a grandchild’, she was shocked.”

Sonam also talked about how his father has always been focused on his children’s careers rather than insisting them to settle down. “With him, it was never about ‘who are you dating’ or ‘you need to get married’. He always said ‘settle down when you’re ready and if you want, you can even stay at home for the rest of your life’,” she said.