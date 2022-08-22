Sonam Kapoor says her child is her priority

The actor had chatted with Vogue just days prior to her due date.

Sonam Kapoor is on cloud nine as she welcomed her baby boy with her husband Anand Ahuja on August 20.

Sonam Kapoor is on cloud nine as she welcomed her baby boy with her husband Anand Ahuja on August 20.

Sonam Kapoor announced the exciting news of her baby’s birth on Instagram by posting a photo along with the song Three Little Birds by Bob Marley and a blue heart emoji.

She has a new baby boy, thus her priorities have undeniably changed. The actor had chatted to Vogue just a few days prior to her due date and discussed how being on screen again after giving birth will be different.

During the interview, journalist asked her if her career will be different after the baby arrives. She asked “Finally, do you think some parts of your career will be different after the baby comes or do you expect it to be the same, considering Bollywood is earnestly rethinking how to not pigeonhole actors who return to the screen post-delivery?”

To which Sonam replied saying, “I always was a little picky. I’m not really in the rat race, I’m just doing my own thing. I don’t think that will change, but priorities do change and I think that the child will become mine. The truth of the matter is that they didn’t choose to come into this world. You decided to bring them here, so it’s a very selfish decision. I will try to do the best I can as a mother, which means that acting will definitely take a backseat, but I don’t think I will ever stop working completely.”

After the release of AK vs AK, in which she played herself, Sonam Kapoor took a break from acting.

She was previously spotted in The Zoya Factor, and she’ll be making a comeback in the OTT crime thriller Blind.