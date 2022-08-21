Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Sonam Kapoor Tells how she told her hubby she was pregnant

Sonam Kapoor Tells how she told her hubby she was pregnant

Articles
Advertisement
Sonam Kapoor Tells how she told her hubby she was pregnant

Sonam Kapoor Tells how she told her hubby she was pregnant

Advertisement
  • Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja have welcomed a baby boy.
  • Neetu Kapoor took to her Instagram handle to announce the arrival of Sonam’s baby.
  • In an interview, Sonam revealed how she broke the news to her husband Anand.
Advertisement

Couple Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are ecstatic because they have a baby boy. Congratulations have been pouring in on social media since the actress gave birth to the child on August 20.  For those who were unaware, Neetu Kapoor used her Instagram account to announce the birth of Sonam and Anand Ahuja’s child.

Now, the new mother Sonam has revealed in a recent interview how she told her husband Anand about the pregnancy.

Sonam stated in a Vogue interview that she contacted Anand as soon as she learned she was pregnant because he was quarantined in a different room of their London residence due to COVID.

Sonam stated: “Christmas Day was the day I discovered I was pregnant. Since Anand had Covid, he was in the other room of our London apartment, so I essentially “Zoomed” him to break the news. After that, we informed our parents by phone as well.”

Also Read

Karan Johar wishes Sonam Kapoor and Anand on birth of their son
Karan Johar wishes Sonam Kapoor and Anand on birth of their son

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja have welcomed a baby boy. The couple...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story