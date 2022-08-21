Sonam Kapoor Tells how she told her hubby she was pregnant

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja have welcomed a baby boy.

Neetu Kapoor took to her Instagram handle to announce the arrival of Sonam’s baby.

In an interview, Sonam revealed how she broke the news to her husband Anand.

Couple Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are ecstatic because they have a baby boy. Congratulations have been pouring in on social media since the actress gave birth to the child on August 20. For those who were unaware, Neetu Kapoor used her Instagram account to announce the birth of Sonam and Anand Ahuja’s child.

Now, the new mother Sonam has revealed in a recent interview how she told her husband Anand about the pregnancy.

Sonam stated in a Vogue interview that she contacted Anand as soon as she learned she was pregnant because he was quarantined in a different room of their London residence due to COVID.

Sonam stated: “Christmas Day was the day I discovered I was pregnant. Since Anand had Covid, he was in the other room of our London apartment, so I essentially “Zoomed” him to break the news. After that, we informed our parents by phone as well.”

