Sonu Sood: Samrat Prithviraj should have done better at box office

Sonu Sood was last seen in Samrat Prithviraj.

The film did not do well at the box office and received mixed responses from critics.

Sonu Sood is quite possibly of the best actor we have in our Bollywood industry. The entertainer was most recently seen in Samrat Prithviraj, which was coordinated by Chandraprakash Dwivedi and delivered by Yash Raj Films.

The film depended on Prithviraj Raso, a Braj language epic sonnet about the existence of Prithviraj Chauhan, a Rajput ruler from the Chahamana tradition.

In it, Sonu attempted the job of writer Chand Bardai and the film likewise featured Akshay Kumar, Manushi Chhillar, Sanjay Dutt, Manav Vij, Ashutosh Rana, and Sakshi Tanwar in other critical jobs.

The film, in any case, didn’t get along nicely in the cinematic world and furthermore got blended reactions from pundits. Presently Sonu responded to Samrat Prithviraj’s disappointment and said:”I wish the film could have done well because there was a lot of hard work put in.

As an actor, it is important that you give your 100 percent and it is up to the audience to decide what is right and what is wrong in it.”

Further, Sonu added that one needs to acknowledge disappointments and gain from them and can improve the following time, and can convey better.”This time we failed but next time we will do well.”

Sonu proceeded to add that Samrat Prithviraj will stay one of the unique movies of his profession. ” Whatever role I will be offered, I will keep on working hard for it and try to entertain people,”Sonu said.

In the interim, on the work front, Sonu will voice Spotify’s new unique sound series Commander Karan Saxena which will be founded on creator Amit Khan’s series Hamladar Commander Saxena.

The episodes will be accessible beginning August 15. Last month, the entertainer likewise declared another unscripted TV drama named Kuberan’s House, which is supposed to be India’s greatest beginning up exhibit.

