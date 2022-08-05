Sonya Hussyn gives a sneak peek of delicious food she is having

Advertisement
Articles
  • Sonya Hussyn is one of Pakistan’s most sought-after actresses.
  • The 31-year-old posted a funny video of herself.
  • She will be next seen with Aiza Awan and Shehzad Sheikh in the upcoming drama.
Sonya Hussyn has become one of Pakistan’s most sought-after actresses with her flawless acting abilities and stunning appearance and down-to-earth personality.

The Mohabbat Tujhe Alvida actress is definitely a charming diva, but it looks like the 31-year-old star is also a gourmet who loves to work out and diet often.

Sonya posted a funny video of herself in which she discussed the benefits and side effects of following a strict diet. 

The actress from Ishq Zehnaseeb was a visual representation of everyone who had just finished a diet, and you shouldn’t miss her funny comments as she showed a sneak peek of some delicious food.

Aiza Awan has been working in Yeh Na Thi Hamari Qismat, Shehzad Sheikh has been working in Mere Humnasheen, and Sonya Hussyn has been working in Mor Moharan.

