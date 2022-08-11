Sonya Hussyn raises standards for playing strong characters

In her new drama serial, “Jinhe Rastay Mey Khabar Hui,” renowned actor Sonya Hussyn will play Noor ul Ain, a strong female lead who is sure to make an impression.

Ali Masood is the director of the 6 Sigma Plus production, which will shortly be aired. Fans are already looking forward to the project’s debut because it has the potential to depict a woman’s journey in succeeding in her career.

Noor ul Ain, a progressive and independent young woman who works hard and takes pride in supporting her family, serves as the hero of the story. She encounters difficulties when she chooses to pursue and advance her work rather than getting married right away after finishing her schooling.

Since many women in Pakistan experience this, Sonya Hussyn created this character to draw attention to the issue at hand and ask why women can’t select their own priorities without being subjected to extreme scrutiny and restrictions.