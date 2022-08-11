Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Sonya Hussyn raises standards for playing strong female characters

Sonya Hussyn raises standards for playing strong female characters

Articles
Advertisement
Sonya Hussyn raises standards for playing strong female characters

Sonya Hussyn raises standards for playing strong characters

Advertisement

In her new drama serial, “Jinhe Rastay Mey Khabar Hui,” renowned actor Sonya Hussyn will play Noor ul Ain, a strong female lead who is sure to make an impression.

Ali Masood is the director of the 6 Sigma Plus production, which will shortly be aired. Fans are already looking forward to the project’s debut because it has the potential to depict a woman’s journey in succeeding in her career.

Noor ul Ain, a progressive and independent young woman who works hard and takes pride in supporting her family, serves as the hero of the story. She encounters difficulties when she chooses to pursue and advance her work rather than getting married right away after finishing her schooling.

Also Read

Sonya Hussyn gives a sneak peek of delicious food she is having
Sonya Hussyn gives a sneak peek of delicious food she is having

Sonya Hussyn is one of Pakistan's most sought-after actresses. The 31-year-old posted...

Since many women in Pakistan experience this, Sonya Hussyn created this character to draw attention to the issue at hand and ask why women can’t select their own priorities without being subjected to extreme scrutiny and restrictions.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Trending News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Deepika Padukone or Katrina Kaif - Who looks more attractive in a pantsuit?
Deepika Padukone or Katrina Kaif - Who looks more attractive in a pantsuit?
Rakul Preet Singh Glows In A Peach Coloured Maxi Dress
Rakul Preet Singh Glows In A Peach Coloured Maxi Dress
Milan Fashion Week - Emma Roberts exudes elegance in an icy-blue satin outfit
Milan Fashion Week - Emma Roberts exudes elegance in an icy-blue satin outfit
Arsalan Naseer, Ameer Gillani, and Mawra Hocane collaborating on an upcoming project
Arsalan Naseer, Ameer Gillani, and Mawra Hocane collaborating on an upcoming project
Pictures - Saba Faisal And Seemi Pasha Performed Umrah
Pictures - Saba Faisal And Seemi Pasha Performed Umrah
Kamran Akmal Discusses About Difficult Days & Controversies of Umar Akmal
Kamran Akmal Discusses About Difficult Days & Controversies of Umar Akmal
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story