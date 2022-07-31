Sonya Hussyn’s dance video with sister goes viral

- Sonya Hussyn has slowly but steadily made her name in the entertainment industry,
- In a new viral video, the Dareecha actress can be seen jamming with her sister Sana Hussyn
- On Coke Studio’s super hit song “Pasoori,” both sisters can be seen showing off their dance moves.
Sonya Hussyn has slowly but steadily carved out a niche for herself in the entertainment industry, thanks to her stunning looks and impeccable skills that demonstrate she is a force to be reckoned with.
In a new viral video, the Dareecha actress can be seen jamming with her sister Sana Hussyn. On Coke Studio’s super hit song “Pasoori,” both sisters can be seen showing off their dance moves.
Two weeks ago, Sonya celebrated her 31st birthday and wishes from celebrities and fans continue to pour in on social media platforms.
