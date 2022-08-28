Advertisement
Articles
Source: Queen Elizabeth’s health isn’t perfect

  • The 96-year-old queen was last seen at Aberdeen airport on July 21.
  • She is expected to remain in Balmoral until October.
  • Queen Elizabeth is ‘seriously contemplating’ attending the Braemar Gathering next week for the first time since COVID-19.
Queen Elizabeth’s health is ‘not great’ due to mobility issues.

The 96-year-old queen was last seen at Aberdeen airport on July 21, when she arrived in the Scottish Highlands for her traditional summer getaway. She is anticipated to remain in Balmoral until October.

According to those close to the Queen, “her condition isn’t perfect, but she’s 96.”

The source also said Queen Elizabeth is ‘seriously contemplating’ attending the Braemar Gathering next week for the first time since COVID-19.

This week, it was revealed that the Queen would not go to London in September to pick the next Prime Minister following Boris Johnson’s departure.

