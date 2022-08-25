Spotify asked to get Meghan Markle’s £15m investment back

Spotify reportedly paid the pair $18 million for this podcast two years ago.

Meghan Markle says I wonder when they’ll ask for their money back.

The project is a partnership between Archewell, Spotify, and Gimlet.

Advertisement

Royal authorities have urged Spotify to demand the return of their £15 million investment from Meghan Markle.

For those who are unaware, the project is a partnership between Archewell, Spotify, and Gimlet.

Presenter of local news Darren Grimes posted a lengthy statement on Twitter and took to social media to make this request: “Spotify reportedly payed the pair $ 18 million for this podcast two years ago. Finally, some content is provided.

They said, “I wonder when they’ll ask for their money back.”

People should anticipate seeing the genuine me in this, likely the me they have never met.

In contrast to saying, “Hey, it’s me,” everything has been viewed via the media’s perspective in recent years, so most definitely not before. Simply put, I can’t wait to be myself, communicate freely, and have fun in bed.

Advertisement

Also Read Meghan Markle ‘busy battling’ public dehumanization The biographer of Meghan Markle reveals her "great masterplan." Meghan finally has...