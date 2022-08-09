Spotty ambitions of Princess Charlotte revealed

Princess Charlotte, daughter of Prince William and Kate Middleton, has made her sporting goals public just before the Commonwealth Games introduce the first-ever women’s “Super Sunday” competition.

According to reports, Charlotte, who was the star of this week’s Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, was inspired by the English women’s hockey squad and has excitedly told her mother that she wants to switch from netball.

Princess Charlotte enjoyed watching the women’s hockey squad, and a member of the Commonwealth Games board revealed to a media outlet that she now wants to play the sport.

Following their victory over New Zealand on Friday night, the women’s hockey team defeated India 3-1 on Tuesday to go to the championship game.

Kate Middleton, who has played hockey since high school and even trained with the British women’s hockey team at the 2012 Olympics, would be the mother of Prince George’s sister.

