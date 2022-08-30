Advertisement
Srha Asghar flaunts her dance moves with husband in viral video

Articles
Srha Asghar flaunts her dance moves with husband in viral video

Srha Asghar, a rising celebrity, and her husband Umer Murtaza is capturing hearts online because of the popularity of their dance video on social media.

The Aik Sitam Aur actor posted a new dance reel on her Instagram account, which quickly became popular on social media.

Srha danced in time to Nathan Evans’ rendition of “Wellerman” while wearing matched clothing.

“Haar Jeet tou Chalti rehti hai, (victory and defeat are part of the game)” Asghar wrote in the caption of the video in reference to last night’s win of the Indian cricket team against the Green shirts.

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Srha Asgr. صرحا اصغر (@srhaasgr.official)

Not only did thousands of social media users watch the video, but several of them also loved the post and left the young couple heartfelt wishes.

