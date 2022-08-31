SRK’s Son Aryan Khan spotted with Katrina Kaif’s sister Isabelle

  • News
Articles
At Shruti Chauhan’s birthday celebration, Aryan Khan, the son of Shah Rukh Khan, was seen having fun with Isabelle, Katrina Kaif. Apparently, the 24-year-old was interacting with Arbaaz, another defendant in Aryan’s drugs case.

The biggest star in India is the Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan. But these days, his son Aryan Khan is taking SRK’s place. While SRK gained notoriety for himself through his efforts throughout the globe.

The 24-year-old son of SRK has a talent for grabbing attention for his wild social life. On social media, he is frequently referred to as nothing more than a spoilt celebrity kid.

aryan khan

Arbaaz, one of the co-accused in Aryan Khan’s drugs case, accompanied SRK’s son as well. Aryan recently found himself in trouble because of his partying tendencies when authorities raided a cruise party and seized cocaine.

