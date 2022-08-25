Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s Brahmastra is a highly-anticipated film.

Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy feature in the Ayan Mukerji-directed film.

Ranbir, Nagarjuna, and SS Rajamouli attended a pre-release press conference yesterday in Chennai.

SS Rajamouli praised Ayan Mukerji's film at the ceremony. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra is a highly-anticipated film. Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy feature in the Ayan Mukerji-directed film. The movie's trailer came out a few weeks ago, and audiences and fans are interested to see how the first film in Ayan's world of 'astras' or heavenly weapons develops. Ranbir, Nagarjuna, and SS Rajamouli stated Wednesday that Brahmastra would export Indian culture.

He said he loved Ayan Mukerji’s impending magnum opus since it tells the ‘astras’ narrative commercially. Rajamouli, who is introducing the film, said it’s one of the most-anticipated and most expensive.

“Ayan dreamed of constructing the glorious realm of astras from our puranas. As kids, we heard about astras but never saw their splendour, remarked the ace filmmaker. He claimed that Karan Johar, Ranbir, Alia, Nagarjuna, and Big B have backed Ayan since 2014. He thanked them for including him.

Rajamouli added, “Creating Ayan’s universe is not simple. Ayan’s power is limited. He allowed for a greater villain and for virtue to triumph over evil. No fairy tale. It’s like selling the astras myth. I enjoy “Brahmastra” because…”

“Among all the astras, including ‘Vanara Astra,’ ‘Agni Astra,’ ‘Jalastra,’ and ‘Brahmastra,’ love is the strongest,” the director said. He made his position clear in discussions and elsewhere. Love wins.”

