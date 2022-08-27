Stacey Dooley reveals her pregnancy with Kevin Clifton.

She has been dating Strictly Come Dancing contestant Kevin Clifton since 2018.

The pair have continued to fuel engagement rumours in recent months.

Stacey Dooley announced on Instagram that she is expecting her first child and displayed her growing baby belly.

The TV host, who has been dating Strictly Come Dancing contestant Kevin Clifton since they first met on the competition series in 2018, shared the joyous information with her social media followers.

On Friday afternoon, Stacey, 35, shared a picture of her growing baby bulge on Instagram to announce her pregnancy.

In the Polaroid photo, the celebrity could be seen tugging her top up, cuddling her stomach with her hands, and grinning widely.

She captioned the picture, “We’re having a baby!” “So bloody happy. Kev, you are a wizard. I cherish you.

Was getting difficult to conceal, and if somebody asks me whether I got my t*ts done in LA one more time, I’m going to scream. Here we go.”

Kevin, her longtime boyfriend, was the first to respond in the comments area by gushing, “Love you,” to his girlfriend.

They were then congratulated on their first child by the couple’s famous friends, including Dianne Buswell from Strictly Come Dancing and Love Island’s Zara McDermott.

Congratulations, commented Dianne adding a red heart emoji, and yay for the finest news for two lovely souls, said Strictly pro Amy Dowden. I’m really pleased for you two.

Graziano Di Prima, a dancer, added, “Whaaaat? I’m very thrilled for you! While Joe Sugg, a past contender, added, “Amazing news, congrats to you guys.”

Since their Strictly Come Dancing partnership in 2018, Stacey and dancer Kevin, 39, have been dating.

In 2020, they moved into a gorgeous new house, which they have been slowly remodeling in a minimalist Scandi design.

The pair, who have continued to fuel engagement rumors in recent months, are expecting their first child.

When the two were spotted eating dinner and sharing a plate of dessert with the word “Congratulations” piped in chocolate, she fueled rumors once more in February of this year.

After filming for her upcoming documentary, Stacey disclosed earlier this year that she had experienced a crisis over being childless at the age of 35.

During her 10-day sojourn with the Sisters of St. Hilda’s Priory Order of the Holy Paraclete in Whitby, North Yorkshire for her new program, she was compelled to delve further.

She said thatduring which she resided with the nuns—made her prioritize her life with Kevin at home.

“For the previous 15 years it’s been work, work, career, work, work, and then your private life is put on the back burner,” Stacey remarked in a clip from the episode. I’m 35 so…”

She replied, “I know. ” when a nun asked her whether she “wanted a family. Do I need to start considering it now?

