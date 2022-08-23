Stars enjoys in White Theme at Cosmetics Line Brunch party

Stars enjoyed in White Theme at Cosmetics Line Brunch party.

Stars enjoyed in White Theme at Cosmetics Line Brunch party. Our favourite pastime is watching our celebs succeed. Many stars go and encourage their buddies if they launch a new business or promote an established one.

Starlets all adorned in white were sighted at Sara Salon and Spa’s cosmetic line brunch. The brunch was themed a white brunch and we saw several artists including Arisha Razi Khan, Rabeeca Khan, Shaista Lodhi, Momal Sheikh and politician Sharmila Faruqui.

Everyone was dressed in theme-appropriate attire, and the atmosphere was tranquil and white. Many celebrities in the industry frequent Sara Salon and Spa; most recently, Arisha did so for her Nikkah.

They therefore showed up in big numbers to support her for her cosmetics line. Here are some images of the chic stars socializing at the white brunch, which featured delicious food:

Though Shaista Lodhi and Momal Sheikh elected to wear white pant suits, white flowy midi dresses were the clothing of choice for majority of the attendants of the brunch including the host herself. While supporting an endeavor dressed all in white, the celebrities took photos and enjoyed some delectable food.

