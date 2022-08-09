STAYC calls off fan interaction after 5 members contracts Covid-19

STAYC cancels ‘Inkigayo’ performance due to Isa’s ankle injury
Isa of STAYC will be taking a hiatus from the band's activities....
Soompi reported on August 9 that the K-pop girl group STAYC has cancelled the fan meeting STAY COOL PARTY after five members tested positive for Covid-19.
Sumin, Sieun, ISA, Seeun, and J have been diagnosed with Covid-19, as confirmed by HIGH-UP Entertainment, STAYC’s management agency.
Yoon is the only individual to have tested negative.
According to the agency, all members initially tested negative using the self-testing kits they utilised prior to engaging in scheduled events.
Sieun utilised a separate self-testing kit on August 8 early in the morning due to a scratchy throat, and the results were positive.
Sumin, Isa, Seeun, and J all received positive findings on the rapid antigen test following their self-testing.
As a result, the agency confirmed that the STAY COOL PARTY, which was scheduled to take place on August 13, has also been temporarily postponed.
