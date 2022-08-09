Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
STAYC calls off fan interaction after 5 members contracts Covid-19

STAYC calls off fan interaction after 5 members contracts Covid-19

Articles
Advertisement
STAYC calls off fan interaction after 5 members contracts Covid-19

STAYC

Advertisement
  • STAYC has cancelled the fan meeting STAY COOL PARTY after five members tested positive for Covid-19.
  • Sumin, Sieun, ISA, Seeun, and J have been diagnosed with the rapid antigen test.
  • Yoon is the only individual to have tested negative.
Advertisement

Soompi reported on August 9 that the K-pop girl group STAYC has cancelled the fan meeting STAY COOL PARTY after five members tested positive for Covid-19.

Sumin, Sieun, ISA, Seeun, and J have been diagnosed with Covid-19, as confirmed by HIGH-UP Entertainment, STAYC’s management agency.

Yoon is the only individual to have tested negative.

According to the agency, all members initially tested negative using the self-testing kits they utilised prior to engaging in scheduled events.

Sieun utilised a separate self-testing kit on August 8 early in the morning due to a scratchy throat, and the results were positive.

Sumin, Isa, Seeun, and J all received positive findings on the rapid antigen test following their self-testing.

Advertisement

As a result, the agency confirmed that the STAY COOL PARTY, which was scheduled to take place on August 13, has also been temporarily postponed.

Also Read

STAYC cancels ‘Inkigayo’ performance due to Isa’s ankle injury
STAYC cancels ‘Inkigayo’ performance due to Isa’s ankle injury

Isa of STAYC will be taking a hiatus from the band's activities....

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
'AGT
'AGT"s Nightbirde's Family releases an album of her work
Khushi Kapoor made heads turn as she rocked camel coloured 
Khushi Kapoor made heads turn as she rocked camel coloured 
Richard Gere's wife says he is
Richard Gere's wife says he is "recovering" from pneumonia
Tiger Shroff shares BTS picture of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan
Tiger Shroff shares BTS picture of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan
Insidious fans make me so proud, says Rose Byrne
Insidious fans make me so proud, says Rose Byrne
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry must be
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry must be "strictly controlled"
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story