STAYC calls off fan interaction after 5 members contracts Covid-19

Soompi reported on August 9 that the K-pop girl group STAYC has cancelled the fan meeting STAY COOL PARTY after five members tested positive for Covid-19.

Sumin, Sieun, ISA, Seeun, and J have been diagnosed with Covid-19, as confirmed by HIGH-UP Entertainment, STAYC’s management agency.

Yoon is the only individual to have tested negative.

According to the agency, all members initially tested negative using the self-testing kits they utilised prior to engaging in scheduled events.

Sieun utilised a separate self-testing kit on August 8 early in the morning due to a scratchy throat, and the results were positive.

Sumin, Isa, Seeun, and J all received positive findings on the rapid antigen test following their self-testing.

As a result, the agency confirmed that the STAY COOL PARTY, which was scheduled to take place on August 13, has also been temporarily postponed.

