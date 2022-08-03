Stranger Things season 5 work begins

The fifth and final season of the popular Netflix series “Stranger Things” has begun to be written.

The information was released on Tuesday by the show’s writers room’s official Twitter account, @StrangerWriters.

The account tweeted a photo of a whiteboard bearing the final season’s logo with the text “Day 1.”

Day 1 pic.twitter.com/9m44RkJnc3 — stranger writers (@strangerwriters) August 2, 2022

The major antagonist Vecna was momentarily vanquished at the end of Season 4 of the most watched Netflix series.

According to Variety, the cast is anticipated to struggle to defend the normal public and make one more attempt to eliminate the Upside Down in the upcoming season.

