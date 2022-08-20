Sufi singer Saieen Zahoor passes out during live performance

Famous Pakistani Sufi singer Saieen Zahoor Ahmed was taken to a hospital in London after passing out while performing live in a concert.

According to reports, the Aukhay Painday singer fell unexpectedly during his performance, and the event organizers immediately rushed him to a nearby medical center.

Hospital sources informed the media that the folk singer was experiencing exhaustion and that additional medical testing is ongoing.

According to reports, the Toumba singer has not yet come to.

Also Read Netizens reacts to Alizeh Shah, Muneeb Butt’s on-camera chemistry The remarkable chemistry between the actresses Alizeh Shah and Muneeb Butt caused...

Advertisement

Saieen Zahoor Ahmed, a 1937 native of Punjab’s Okara region, rose to recognition in 2006 after receiving a word-of-mouth nomination for the BBC World Music Awards. He won the title of “best BBC voice of 2006.”