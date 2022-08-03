Advertisement
Suhana Khan captions a beautiful pic with "Get ready with me"

Suhana Khan captions a beautiful pic with “Get ready with me”

Suhana Khan captions a beautiful pic with “Get ready with me”

Suhana Khan captions a beautiful pic with “Get ready with me”

  • Suhana Khan will make her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies.
  • She shared a shocking picture on her Instagram handle and we can’t take our eyes off her.

Suhana Khan is one of the most famous star kids  of Bollywood. Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s girl is presently all around the news nowadays and which is all well and good, all things considered, the star kid is good to go to make her enormous Bollywood debut soon with Zoya Akhtar’s greatly discussed film The Archies.

The film will likewise stamp the presentation of Boney Kapoor and late Sridevi’s little girl Khushi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda. It likewise includes Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda, and Vedang Raina.

Despite the fact that she’s yet to be a piece of showbiz, Suhana has forever been important for the spotlight. She is constantly shot by the media staff as and when she is seen in the city. Discussing which, a couple of hours back, Suhana shared a shocking picture on her Instagram handle and we can’t take our eyes off her.

The star kid subtitled the photograph: “Get ready w me!” As soon as she posted the image, her adherents and allies overwhelmed her with reverence in the remarks segment. That, yet her companions were in amazement of her magnificence.

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhan2)

Suhana Khan’s dearest companion and entertainer Ananya Panday remarked: “Bambi.” Her co-star Khushi Kapoor expressed: “Charming.” While Shanaya Kapoor stated: “suuuuu.” In the photograph, the star kid is seen preparing for the afternoon and is seen wearing a dark pullover matched with bare variety nightgown.

In the interim, discussing The Archies is the Indian variation of the famous comic Archies.

Agastya will play the personality of Archie, while Khushi Kapoor and Suhana Khan will play Veronica and Betty, separately.

The Archies will stream on Netflix in 2023 and will be delivered by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti for Tiger Baby and Sharad Devarajan for Graphic India. It is composed by Kagti, Akhtar and Ayesha DeVitre.

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


