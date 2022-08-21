Suhana Khan gives an inside look at her ideal Saturday night

Suhana Khan shows off her new hairstyle while traveling and looks stylish

Suhana Khan will be making her debut in Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies.

Recently shared a sneak-peek of her Saturday night on Instagram.

Suhana often shares glimpses of her life on social media.

Suhana Khan is one of the most well known star kids of Bollywood. Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s more youthful girl Suhana has consistently grown up under the spotlight.

Despite the fact that she has not made her presentation in showbiz yet, she is a seriously well known name, particularly via social media.

Suhana will be before long making her presentation in Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies, where she will be sharing screen space with Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda.

She is very dynamic on Instagram, and frequently shares looks at her life occasionally. Discussing which, a couple of hours back, she shared a sneak-look of her Saturday night. Look at it underneath.

A couple of hours back, Suhana took to the story highlight on Instagram and shared a sneak-look of her Saturday night.

She shared a photograph of her room where one can see a film playing on the TV. One can likewise see a couple of lit candles and a couple of books on a table beneath the TV.

She additionally subtitled the image ‘goodnight’, as she wished her devotees and fans.

The Archies will stamp the introduction of Suhana Khan, Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda and Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s girl Khushi Kapoor.

The film, upheld by Netflix, is a Bollywood variation of the well known global comics Archies.

It will likewise see Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Yuvraj Menda and Dot in key jobs. The Netflix film is set to deliver in 2023.

At the point when the mystery banner of the film came out recently, Shah Rukh Khan shared it and wrote a few extremely valuable useful tidbits for Suhana.

He stated, “And remember @suhanakhan2 you are never going to be perfect….but being yourself is the closest to that. Be kind and giving as an actor….the brickbats and applause is not yours to keep….the part of you that gets left behind on screen will always belong to you….u have come a long way baby….but the road to peoples heart is unending…..stride forth and make as many smile as you can. Now let there be Light….Camera and Action! Signed Another Actor.”

