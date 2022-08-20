Suhana Khan gives us sneak peek of her perfect Saturday night

Suhana Khan, Shah Rukh and Gauri’s daughter, grew up in the spotlight.

Suhana will debut in Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies with Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda.

Suhana provided a sneak glimpse of her Saturday night on Instagram story.

Advertisement

Suhana Khan is a prominent Bollywood starlet. Suhana Khan, Shah Rukh and Gauri’s daughter, grew up in the spotlight. She hasn’t debuted in entertainment, but she’s popular online. Suhana will debut in Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies with Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda. She shares snippets of her life on Instagram. She just gave a sneak-peek of her Saturday night. Below, see.

Suhana provided a sneak glimpse of her Saturday night on Instagram story. She posted a snapshot of her room with a movie playing. A table below the TV has lighted candles and books. She greeted her followers and supporters goodnight with the message.

Suhana Khan, Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda, and Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s daughter Khushi Kapoor will all make their acting debuts in The Archies. The movie is a Bollywood version of the popular Archies comics from around the world. It will also have important roles for Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Yuvraj Menda, and Dot. The Netflix movie will come out in 2023.

When the movie’s teaser poster came out earlier this year, Shah Rukh Khan sent it to Suhana and wrote some wise words on it. He wrote, “And remember, @suhanakhan2, you will never be perfect, but being yourself is the closest thing to that. Be kind and generous as an actor. The boos and cheers don’t belong to you, but the part of you that stays on screen will always be yours. You’ve come a long way, baby, but the road to people’s hearts is never-ending. Go out there and make as many people smile as you can. Let there be light, action, and a camera! A New Actor Was Signed.”

Also Read Suhana Khan react when Ananya Panday looks hot in blue dress Ananya Panday is one of the most popular actors in Bollywood. She...