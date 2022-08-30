Sumbul Iqbal celebrates her birthday: ‘Pictures Viral’

Sumbul Iqbal celebrated her 31st birthday in style and elegance.

She has 2.9 million followers on Instagram.

She is currently living in Chicago.

Sumbul Iqbal is one of the most brilliant actors in the industry and has quickly established a reputation for herself.

Sumbul is currently preoccupied with celebrating her 31st birthday in style and elegance, even if she tends to highlight her victories more frequently. The actress from Raju Rocket used Instagram to share her photos with her impressive 2.9 million followers.

The actress from Tumsay Mil Kay has always been very active on social media, sharing glimpses of her opulent lifestyle with friends and followers. The Mein Hari Piya actress, who is currently living in Chicago, Illinois, celebrated her birthday in style.

She chose a simple look, choosing a black outfit with little jewelry and cosmetics. She wrote “Happy to me” as the post’s caption.

Sumbul has been working in the profession for the last ten years and has won numerous awards for her flawless acting abilities. The stunning actress has established herself as a talent powerhouse with a variety of critically acclaimed drama serials, including Ghayal, Aik Thi Rania, Kahan Ho Tum, Tum Ho Wajah, and Chand Si Dulhan.

