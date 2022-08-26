Suniel Shetty comments on the trend of movie boycotts

Suniel Shetty was attending an event in Raipur where he answered questions from the media.

Speaking about the boycott trend he said, “I can’t put my finger on a reason why and what this is happening”.

Lately,Laal Singh Chaddha’ and ‘Raksha Bandhan’ have been targeted.

During the occasion, talking about the blacklist pattern he said, “We have done a lot of good work too. However, people might not be happy with the type of subjects the films are having these days, and that is why we are going through such a tough time.

Hopefully, this will be considered. Initially, it felt like a one-off thing but now we have been continuously seeing that people are not coming to theatres and I can’t put my finger on a reason why and what this is happening.”

Suniel has made some noise in the midst of the rising pattern of boycotting films via online entertainment.

Recently, Superstars Aamir Khan’s ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ and Akshay Kumar’s ‘Raksha Bandhan’ confronted the anger of the blacklist pattern as the two movies neglected to perform in the cinema world.

In 2015, Aamir Khan said in a meeting, “Our country is very tolerant, but there are people who spread ill-will”.

His significant other Kiran Rao additionally stood out as truly newsworthy for saying that she thought about leaving the country for the security of their youngsters.

Responding to the specific meeting, Twitter clients set up posts utilizing hashtags like #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha and #Boycottaamirkhan.

There is widespread panic encompassing the recent fad with numerous entertainers dreading it could influence the matter of their movies.

