Raju Srivastava is still on a ventilator in the intensive care unit of the AIIMS.

Hospital sources say comedian’s condition has not improved.

Raju suffered a heart attack last week.

Advertisement

Sunil Pal has shared a video on Raju Srivastava’s health status. Raju suffered a heart attack last week.

The condition of comedian Sunil Pal’s colleague Raju Srivastava has been updated.

Popular actor-comedian Raju is still on a ventilator in the intensive care unit of the AIIMS in this city, and hospital sources indicated on Friday that his condition has not improved. Last week, he had a heart attack.

Also Read Ameesha Patel shares old pic with Aishwarya Rai from an event Ameesha Patel has shared a rare picture of herself with Aishwarya Rai....

Also on Friday, Sunil took to Instagram to share an update. “We are all worried over Raju bhai’s health. There have been a lot of rumours being made about him. The latest news that I received from his family is that he is recovering well due to our prayers. The speed of his recovery is slow but he is getting better. All of you please pray for him with all your heart. He is taking medicine, there is a team of 11 doctors working on him. All the politicians in the country have personally come forward to help him. If God wants, Raju bhai will be back with us soon,” he shared in a video.

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Sunil Pal Comedian (@sunilpalcomedian)

On late Friday night, Raju’s family also shared a statement, asking people not to spread rumours about his death. “Dear all, Raju Srivastava Ji’s condition is stable. We are praying for his speedy recovery. The doctors are treating him and are doing their best. Thanks to all the well-wishers for their continued love and support. Please ignore any rumour/fake news being circulated. Please pray for him,” they shared through his Instagram page.

Advertisement

After having a heart attack on Wednesday, the 58-year-old stand-up comedian was taken to the hospital and underwent an angioplasty the same day.

“Srivastava continues to be critical and on ventilator. His condition has not improved. He has not regained consciousness since he was admitted to the hospital,” the source told.

Also Read Prabhas starrer getting ready to reveal big update on August 15 The makers of Salaar are gearing up to share a big update...

Dr. Nitish Naik, a professor in the cardiac department at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, is treating the comic (AIIMS).

Raju, who has been involved in the entertainment business since the late 1980s, won praise after taking part in The Great Indian Laughter Challenge’s inaugural season in 2005. That year, Sunil won the season.

In Hindi movies like Maine Pyar Kiya, Baazigar, Bombay to Goa (remake), and Aamdani Atthani Kharcha Rupaiya, he has appeared. He participated in the Bigg Boss season three competition. He also serves as the director of the Uttar Pradesh Film Development Council.