SUPER KIND Saejin adds uniqueness to K-pop group

SUPER KIND Saejin adds uniqueness to the K-pop group. Saejin, an AI-powered virtual idol, gains more fans every day, making SUPER KIND the talk of the town.

Due to its originality, the new K-Pop boy group SUPER KIND is gaining both national and international attention.

There are five people in the group; four of them—Humans named Geon, Eugene, Sio, and Daemon—are also AI-powered virtual idols named Saejin. A virtual idol with AI Every day, Saejin’s fan base grows, making SUPER KIND the talk of the town.

Even if it’s not the first time K-pop has featured a virtual idol, fans are still becoming more and more interested in the new AI member.

Virtual stars existed in Aespa, but they were solely relevant to the narrative of their fantastical metaverse. The SUPER KIND idols, on the other hand, are distinct, solitary individuals who are meant to exemplify humanity through their distinct personalities and abilities.

Adam (1998), K/DA (2018), Eternity (2021), Apoki (2021), and Rozy are a few of the prior virtual idols (2022).

Although the idea of virtual idols is original and distinctive, the audience’s divided reaction makes it appear questionable that virtual K-Pop idols will continue to exist.