Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Support from Prince Harry is gained for Home Office’s mistreatment

Support from Prince Harry is gained for Home Office’s mistreatment

Articles
Advertisement
Support from Prince Harry is gained for Home Office’s mistreatment

Support from Prince Harry is gained for Home Office’s mistreatment

Advertisement
  • Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are being penalised for speaking out against the Firm.
  • Omid Scobie brands Establishment for its cruelty for not allowing Sussexes security.
  • As opposed to shamed Prince Andrew, who gets his protocol.
Advertisement

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are being punished for being vocal against the Firm, says regal master.

Omid Scobie brands the Establishment for its mercilessness for not permitting the Sussexes security, rather than disgraced Prince Andrew, who gets his convention.

Legal counselors addressing the Government’s Royal and VIP Executive Committee (RAVEC) contended the Duke’s security game plans were “considered on a case-by-case basis”.

Mr Scobie remarked that “it appears to be horrible in the limit to permit Prince Andrew nonstop police security however not the future King’s child.

“It comes across as the Establishment punishing Harry, yet again, for breaking away from the Firm and sharing his experiences publicly.”

The creator added that RAVEC “don’t [sic] seem to have an openly noticeable and characterized set of rules for this issue.

Advertisement

“If they did then surely the sensitivities around Prince Andrew and his security arrangements would have come under immense scrutiny.”

Also Read

It wasn’t good news when Prince Harry and Meghan received call
It wasn’t good news when Prince Harry and Meghan received call

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'worried' by phone call from Kensington Palace...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story