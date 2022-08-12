Support from Prince Harry is gained for Home Office’s mistreatment

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are being punished for being vocal against the Firm, says regal master.

Omid Scobie brands the Establishment for its mercilessness for not permitting the Sussexes security, rather than disgraced Prince Andrew, who gets his convention.

Legal counselors addressing the Government’s Royal and VIP Executive Committee (RAVEC) contended the Duke’s security game plans were “considered on a case-by-case basis”.

Mr Scobie remarked that “it appears to be horrible in the limit to permit Prince Andrew nonstop police security however not the future King’s child.

“It comes across as the Establishment punishing Harry, yet again, for breaking away from the Firm and sharing his experiences publicly.”

The creator added that RAVEC “don’t [sic] seem to have an openly noticeable and characterized set of rules for this issue.

“If they did then surely the sensitivities around Prince Andrew and his security arrangements would have come under immense scrutiny.”

