Surbhi Chandna gets bruised during shooting

Surbhi Chandna will be featured in the new show Sherdil Shergill.

Recently posted a behind-the-scenes video from the set to her Instagram account.

Gave off big Catwoman vibes while wearing a gorgeous black leather outfit in this video.

Surbhi Chandna is among the leading names in the telly industry and she was highly appreciated for her role in the show Naagin 5.

The audience adored her and Sharad Malhotra together, and they have a sizable online following on Twitter and Instagram. Together with well-known Telly actor Dheeraj Dhoopar, the actress will now be featured in the new show Sherdil Shergill.

Social media has the show’s promos, and the fans of the stars are incredibly enthusiastic about it. On social media, Surbhi Chandna is highly active and frequently provides content with her followers.

The actress recently posted a picture on her social media accounts in which she revealed injuries on her hand. She also mentioned that while practising dancing, she wounded herself.

She admitted in the video that while practising dance, she also had injuries to her hand, feet, and even bruises on her waist.

Surbhi just posted a new behind-the-scenes (BTS) video from the Sherdil Shergill set to her Instagram account. Surbhi gives off big Catwoman vibes while wearing a gorgeous black leather outfit in this video.

She can be seen sitting in the costume as her hair is getting done. During this, she shares, “We have had a pretty hectic morning and quite interesting and challenging as well. We are still in the midst of fixing everything but it’s been exciting because I’m the Catwoman”. Later, she is seen practising her shot.

Surbhi Chandna gained notoriety professionally with the movie Ishqbaaz, in which she co-starred with Nakuul Mehta. Surbhi co-starred in a music video alongside Sharad Malhotra, who was her co-star in the hit TV serial Naagin 5. Recently, Surbhi and Arjun Bijlani worked together on the music video Ho Gaya Hai Pyaar.