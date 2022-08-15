Sussanne Khan shares pictures with Arslan Goni

Sussanne Khan has been dating Arslan Goni for a while now.

The couple have often been spotted together partying or holidaying.

The two have frequently been spotted together celebrating or holidaying. Sussane is additionally known for her presence via online entertainment and frequently keeps fans captivated with her Instagram posts.

From sharing her exercise recordings to giving looks at her blissful minutes with her friends and family, Sussanne has aced the specialty of standing out as truly newsworthy with each post. She likewise continues to impart lovable pictures to playmate Arslan.

Discussing which, the inside originator imparted a cherished up pic to Arslan on her Instagram stories.

She subtitled the image as, “Head always out the sunroof with you.”

Sussanne pretty searched in a dark shaded polka specks top matched with a dark cowhide skirt, while Arslan wore a calfskin coat which he collaborated with Levis and printed dark shirt. She is seen presenting close by Arslan.

Sussanne is in many cases in the news for her friendly condition with ex Hrithik Roshan and his better half, Saba Azad. They never botch an opportunity to root for one another, and their Instagram trade shows everything.

Additionally, recently, every one of the four were seen celebrating together in Goa. Sussanne shared a video gathering of the multitude of pictures on her Instagram handle and subtitled it as, “The most precious blessing of life is to be relentlessly surrounded by the best energy… And it definitely takes a whole Village to make a girl’s dream come true..

So Here goes to my incredible Village of The best hearts… Thank you for always being there for me with all your might…I Love you all…full power ahead.”

Sussanne and Hrithik were youth darlings and had been dating for some time before they at last chose to secure the bunch in 2000. The previous couple separated their courses in 2014. They have two youngsters together — children Hridaan and Hrehaan Roshan.

